GSP and Cobb Co. first responders help rescue kayaker in Alabama

A stranded kayaker can thank rescue workers from two different states for his rescue in Alabama this past week.

On March 21, the kayaker reportedly had nearly drowned and was stranded along a remote section of the Little River Canyon National Preserve near Fort Payne, Alabama. Troopers from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency quickly arrived and realized they would need help to get him out.

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ALEA reached out to the Georgia State Patrol’s Aviation Division and the Cobb County Fire/Rescue water rescue team for help.

Troopers said the location prevented them from safely or efficiently reaching the kayaker. The kayaker was stuck in extreme terrain, with steep inclines and limited access routes.

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The Georgia State Patrol and Cobb Rescue Technicians flew to the park and conducted a precision, short-haul basket extraction deep within a narrow ravine, getting the kayaker out safely.

They took the kayaker to a local fire station in Adamsburg, where emergency medical personnel were waiting to get him to a nearby hospital.

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