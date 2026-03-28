Three teens shot, shooter arrested in early morning Chamblee shooting

Chamblee police say that three teens were shot and a suspect arrested after an incident just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police said that two officers who were working a traffic stop near the Buford Highway and Dresden Drive intersection heard multiple gunshots around the 4300 block of Buford Highway around 12:45 a.m.

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The report said that sergeant on the traffic stop went to a business near that address and as she drove up, she saw a man running away. She said the man jumped over a fence and was heading back towards the intersection she came from.

Chamblee Police said that another officer came to the area and found the man who had run from the sergeant. The man continued running into the parking lot at the intersection of Buford and Dresden when he was finally caught.

Police said they found a gun after back-tracking towards where the man ran from.

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It was at that point when officers said they found three teens attending a quinceañera at an event hall nearby who had been shot. They said two of the teens had “non-life threatening injuries”, while the other was seriously injured. All three were transported to nearby hospitals.

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Investigators said they believe the man who ran from them is their suspect, he was transported to the DeKalb County Jail

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