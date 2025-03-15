Group protests layoffs at Dept. of Veterans Affairs in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Dozens of protesters rallied against layoffs at the Department of Veterans Affairs in Cobb County on Friday.

The political activist group, “Indivisible Cobb”, organized the protest near the Department of Veterans Affairs on Cobb Parkway.

They oppose the recent cuts made by the Department of Government Efficiency at the VA.

They’re planning a similar rally today at Marietta Square in support of veterans and VA employees.

The group says the rally at Marietta Square will be held in coordination with an event happening at the same time in Piedmont Park to protest the Trump administration.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group