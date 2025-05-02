Ground beef sold in Cobb County may have been contaminated with E. coli

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Department of Agriculture issued a public health alert for ground beef sold in Cobb County.

Inspectors said the meat may have been contaminated with E. coli.

Bismillah Halal Meats, a retail market in Marietta, sold the ground beef between April 10 and April 23.

USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said a sample showed the presence of E. coli.

The USDA said it is not issuing a recall since customers can no longer buy the ground beef. But officials are telling customers who already purchased it to not eat the meat.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

