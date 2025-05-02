Teen arrested more than a week after double shooting in busy Marietta intersection

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Marietta SWAT team arrested a 17-year-old wanted in connection to a double shooting.

Officers took Xavier Moreno into custody on Thursday for the April 21st shooting on North Marietta Parkway at Allgood Road.

Police said Moreno shot two people near Elizabeth Porter Park.

Officers were helping one victim when they received a call about the second victim.

Both victims were teens.

“This appears to be a situation where these individuals were either acquaintances or knew each other,” Marietta Police public information officer Chuck McPhilamy said.

Moreno faces nine felony counts of aggravated assault intent to murder, felony criminal damage in the second degree and felony for possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Police also charged him with two counts of misdemeanor criminal trespass damage and misdemeanor possession of a pistol by a minor.

