Truist Park adds garden towers to grow produce for select ballpark food items

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves installed eight garden towers at Truist Park for Earth Day on Tuesday.

Various plants will be grown in the towers for select ballpark food items throughout the season.

Two of the towers will be ready to harvest this week, offering a mix of lettuce and herbs.

Seeds were planted at staggered intervals so plants can be harvested through the entire baseball season.

Their plan is to harvest two towers at a time, yielding 56 plants per week.

Any excess produce from the initiative will be included in the Braves food donation program.

That program partners with Second Helpings Atlanta to donate unused food from the ballpark to people in the community.

You can find the new urban garden on the Truist Park rooftop next to the Blue Moon Beer Garden.

