COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A local middle school teacher was arrested after police said he got into a physical altercation with a student.
Police told Channel 2’s Chris Jose that the teacher -- identified as Maurice Simmons -- is accused of throwing a stool at a 13-year-old boy.
A spokesperson for the Cobb County School District said Simmons is no longer employed by the district.
Channel 2 Action News has learned Simmons was Lindley Middle School’s “Teacher of the Year” in 2017.
