Former Cobb football star who collapsed remembered for ‘mega-watt smile,’ love of reading to kids

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a former Cobb County star and Furman University football player who died after collapsing during a workout has announced when they will hold a memorial service.

Bryce Stanfield died days after he collapsed on the field during a morning workout at Furman University’s Paladin Stadium. Officials have not provided details of what led to Stanfield’s emergency.

“Bryce Stanfield was known for his ‘mega-watt’ smile and as someone who ‘lifted up the room when he was there.’ Bryce was a beautiful soul, a loving son, loyal friend, tremendous teammate, and great student. He was ‘ELITE’ and ‘UNCOMMON’. He will be dearly missed but will be remembered in our hearts forever,” his parents wrote in his obituary.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Saturday, the family will hold a visitation at 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. at Burnt Hickory Baptist Church in Powder Springs.

For those attending the service in Georgia, Bryce’s parents are requesting cards with their favorite memories of Bryce along with any photos or videos. Everyone is encouraged to wear Harrison or Furman gear.

The family is also requesting that donations be made to the Furman football program in lieu of flowers. A memorial service for the Furman campus will be held at a later date.

TRENDING STORIES:

Stanfield grew up in Cobb County, where he excelled in the classroom and on the football and track and field teams for Harrison High School.

Channel 2 Action News named Stanfield as one of our Student-Athletes of the Week and he helped lead the Hoyas football program to an undefeated state championship run in 2019.

After his success at Harrison High School, Stanfield received offers from 26 Division I football programs and chose Furman.

With the Paladins, he won a Southern Conference championship, made it to the Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinals and also was named to numerous all-conference academic lists.

Stanfield loved to visit schools and hospitals to read to children and planned on applying for dental school after graduation. Last week, Furman held a ceremony to confer Stanfield’s Bachelor of Science degree.

You can read more about Stanfield’s life with his full obituary here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Mother of 15-year-old who was killed after basketball game in East Point speaks out

©2023 Cox Media Group