Football coach at Cobb County high school facing sex crime charges

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A football coach at a high school in Cobb County is facing charges.

According to a warrant obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Mareno Smith is accused of sexually assaulting an underage relative.

Smith is an assistant coach at Allatoona High School.

Cobb County School District leaders say they are aware of the arrest and it is not connected to the school.

They added that during the investigation, Smith will not be on any Cobb County Schools campus.

He is currently being held in the Cobb County Jail without bond.

