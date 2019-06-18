Five years ago today, police arrested Ross Harris for son Cooper's hot car death

Justin Ross Harris was arrested and charged five years ago today with intentionally leaving his young son inside a hot car to die. Since then Harris has become the de facto face of hot car death, a tragic phenomenon rare enough to capture headlines almost every time it happens.
But it’s happening more than ever, despite all the attention and education efforts that followed Harris’ trial.
A record 52 children died as a result of vehicular heat stroke last year, more than double the number recorded in 2015, the year after Cooper Harris’ death. The number’s gone up every year since, from what had been a rough annual average of 37 deaths.
Harris’ conviction has complicated the challenge facing KidsandCars.org, a group long dedicated to educating the public that anyone can end up at the center of such an unimaginable tragedy.
“Parents have so many things coming at them,” said founder and president Janette Fennell, who strongly believes Harris did not mean to kill his son.
“Attention spans are getting so much shorter. Our brains can’t keep up.”
