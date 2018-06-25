Fire tears through Marietta home

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating a fire in Cobb County.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Channel 2’s Audrey Washington saw the damage left to the house, on Harris Road in Marietta Monday morning.
#BREAKING fire fighters on the scene of a house fire in Cobb County.— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) June 25, 2018
I'm LIVE with the details, next.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/gYOYrInJNE
TRENDING STORIES:
Firefighters said no one was hurt in the fire.
They are still investigating the cause.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}