  • Police investigating emergency reported at Emory University's main campus

    Channel 2 Action News has confirmed police are investigating an emergency reported on Emory University's main campus.

    A spokesperson said a possible stabbing at the baseball field was called in. The University has asked to shelter in place while the validity of this call is being investigated.

    An employee of Emory told Channel 2 Action News that they have been requested to stay in place.

