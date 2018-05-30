Fire guts popular Cobb County pizza restaurant

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The owner of a local restaurant plans to rebuild after flames ripped through this pizza business.
A fire broke out late Tuesday night at the Lopardo's New York Pizza and Pasta on George Busbee Parkway in Kennesaw.
Someone driving by saw flames shooting from the restaurant and called 911.
The fire department knocked down the flames and kept it from spreading to nearby businesses.
But the fire took out the dining area and the bar.
The restaurant opened 5 years ago and was becoming a popular place to hang out.
We’re hearing from the owner of the restaurant about the fire, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
