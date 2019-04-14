  • Interstate 20 reopens after fiery crash involving fire truck in Cobb County

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - All westbound lanes of Interstate 20 were blocked Sunday morning because of a fiery crash involving a fire truck.

    The accident happened early Sunday around the Thornton Road exit. The crash was cleared by 7:30 a.m.

    Georgia Department of Transportation officials tell Channel 2's Lauren Pozen it started with a car crash where two vehicles were on the right shoulder. That's when Cobb County fire came out to help. 

    GDOT said another driver passing by rear-ended the fire truck, which caused both vehicles to catch fire. There are no reports of injuries.

