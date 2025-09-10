Federal judge dismisses Cobb County school district gerrymandering lawsuit as moot

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit against the Cobb County Board of Education over its school district electoral maps.

The suit was first filed in 2022, with multiple residents alleging the maps were gerrymandered and racially discriminatory.

In the latest order from Judge Eleanor Ross, the suit was dismissed as moot due to new electoral maps were passed by the legislature and put in place as the lawsuit was making its way through court.

Previously, a judge had ordered the Cobb County Board of Elections to make an interim remedial map, to be put in place by Jan. 22, 2024.

Further arguments in court over a state law, Senate Bill 338, that was passed after, were declared “unpersuasive” by Ross in her Sept. 3 order.

“Because there is nothing to indicate that the Georgia legislature intends to return to the 2022 map, the repeal of the 2022 map and the passage of SB 338 extinguished the controversy as to the 2022 map,” Ross wrote.

According to the order, the assumption by the plaintiffs who sued county officials “that SB 338’s introduction and enactment was driven by the Court’s grant of the preliminary injunction, the Court’s injunction Order was (temporarily) a nullity when the bill was enacted.”

Put more succinctly, Ross said SB 338 was not drafted or enacted in response to a prior court order or its preliminary findings in the case.

