Father says carnival worker accused of killing teen daughter 'shouldn't be alive'

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The father of a teen authorities believe was shot to death by an accused serial killer and carnival worker is talking about his daughter's death for the first time.
Wayne Alsup worked with accused killer James Wright in Cobb County and has known him for over four years. Wright is accused of killing Alsup's' 17-year-old daughter, Joycelyn, in March.
Channel 2's Chris Jose talked to Alsup, who said he never noticed anything strange about Wright.
Wright has been linked to the deaths of two other women.
His emotional message for his daughter's killer, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
