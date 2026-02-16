Facebook Marketplace robbery leads to victim being dragged by car in Cobb County

MARIETTA, Ga. — A man is under arrest in Cobb County for a violent attempted robbery.

Marietta police told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that the suspect drove off with the victim hanging from his car and crashed.

The victim was injured over a pair of $3,500 sneakers.

Marietta police and other departments have safe exchanges places with security cameras to help prevent these kinds of crimes.

Police said Louis Vuitton sneakers were the shoes in question, and the victim is pretty banged up after the incident.

“The more that we can be prepared when doing a trade like this, the safer we are all going to be,” Chuck McPhilamy, Marietta Police Department, said.

It’s a timely reminder from the department after the Facebook Marketplace trade turned violent on Sunday.

“This could have ended even more tragic with injury or loss of life,” McPhilamy told Channel 2 Action News.

Police said Dontae Hall drove off with the victim hanging from his car, then crashed it at his apartment complex.

It happened after Hall met the victim to buy his Louis Vuitton shoes.

“The suspect in this case attempted to drive off with those expensive shoes,” McPhilamy said.

According to the arrest warrant, Hall asked for a refund because he didn’t want the shoes anymore. When the victim showed Hall proof of the refund, Hall drove off with the shoes and the victim hanging from his car.

McPhilamy advised residents in Marietta to exercise what he said was “a little bit of judgment and be careful before you put yourself at risk. We offer a safe trade place in our front parking lot” at the police station.

He also said there are other options to meet up if a police department or sheriff’s office isn’t an option.

“If they don’t want to meet you at a police department but you still think that this is a legitimate deal, then talk about a well-lit area, place under surveillance, your average big box store,” McPhilamy said.

Hall is in custody at the Cobb County Jail without bond because a judge believes he is a danger to the community.

He’s currently facing a number of charges, including attempted kidnapping and aggravated assault.

