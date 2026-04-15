Ex-employee accused of draining elderly woman’s bank account at metro Atlanta memory care facility

SMYRNA, Ga. — Police in Smyrna are searching for a former employee accused of stealing more than $3,000 from an elderly resident at a memory care facility.

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According to the Smyrna Police Department, the investigation began after staff at Smyrna Village Memory Care Community on Spring Street noticed financial irregularities involving a resident in the facility’s memory care unit.

Police say the discovery came after a payment error prompted the facility’s director to conduct an internal review.

“Our department received some information from a memory care facility here in the city that one of their residents had an issue with some finances,” said Lt. Meredith Holt, a spokesperson for Smyrna police.

Investigators say that tip led them to a former employee, identified as Debra Morris, who is now accused of using a resident’s debit card information to make unauthorized purchases.

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According to the arrest warrant, Morris allegedly made multiple transactions between February and March using the resident’s financial information. Authorities say the total amount stolen exceeds $3,000.

“Our officers went out and did an investigation and discovered that they believe the finances were taken by a former employee of the memory care unit,” Holt said.

Police say Morris was fired from the facility in November, though it remains unclear why.

The facility’s director told Channel 2 Action News this is the first incident of its kind and said steps are being taken to notify other residents and their families.

Investigators also say the victim may have been aware of the missing money for months but did not report it.

“The resident made it sound like she might’ve known for a couple of months, but she hadn’t reported it to us,” Holt said.

Police have not said whether Morris is in custody. The investigation remains ongoing.

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