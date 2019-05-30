Duo sentenced in killing of man over $5 necklace outside popular restaurant

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A judge has handed down the sentence for two men who killed a man outside a popular Cobb County restaurant.
Dylan Ledbetter and Demarious Greene shot and killed Anthony Welch outside Pappadeaux's on Windy Hill Road in 2016. The shooting was over a $5 necklace.
Welch's wife also injured.
Ledbetter was sentenced to life without parole while Greene was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.
