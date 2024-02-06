Drug dealer gets 40 years for shooting 24-year-old father to death in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A known drug dealer has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for shooting a 24-year-old father multiple times, killing him.

Police responded to the Clarinbridge apartments in Cobb County on March 9, 2022 over reports of a shooting. they found 24-year-old Ethan Wackermann dead with gunshot wounds to his temple, head, neck, chest, abdomen and back.

Officers seized at least 10 pounds of marijuana, dozens of THC cartridges, 13 firearms, including a sawed-off rifle, and evidence of drug sales at the apartment.

Wackermann’s cousin told police that he was on the phone with Wackermann when he got into an argument with Conner Harrison Beck, 27. It appeared that they resolved the fight and the cousin got off of the phone. Ten minutes later, police said Beck shot Wackermann multiple times in the apartment.

Cobb District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. said Tuesday that Beck entered a negotiated plea to voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, trafficking in marijuana, possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of an illegal weapon.

He was sentenced to 90 years with the first 40 years to be served in prison.

Wackermann is survived by his daughter and his fiance.





