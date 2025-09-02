Drone over Chris Brown concert at Truist Park lands fan behind bars

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Paulding County man is facing charges after he flew a drone to get a better look at a concert over the weekend.

According to arrest warrants obtained by Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell, Robert Franklin Maddox was arrested on Saturday night.

Maddox is accused of flying a drone over a Chris Brown concert at Truist Park on Saturday night.

He was charged with misdemeanor operating an aircraft system above a ticketed entertainment event. Maddox was booked into the Cobb County Jail and released on a $2,000 bond less than two hours later.

After Saturday night’s concert, hundreds of people who stood in line for hours told Channel 2’s Cory James they were turned away because their seats were tossed out with no warning.

Some of them say they spent thousands of dollars on tickets.

“His scanner read error, error, error, and it was in red. The guy said, ‘I’m sorry, but your section doesn’t exist anymore,” one fan said after spending nearly $4,500 on VIP floor seats.

He said Ticketmaster told him they are elevating his request for a full refund to higher-ups and should have an answer within three to five days.

