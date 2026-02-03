Dozens of sprinkler systems bursting in Cobb County thanks to freezing temperatures

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County fire crews have responded to at least 75 calls for frozen sprinkler systems that burst because of the freezing temperatures in the last week.

“Now the temperatures are elevating, now that ice is starting to break loose and, ultimately, resulting in more and more water flow,” Battalion Chief Rock Toler with the Cobb County Fire Marshal’s Office said.

He told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that they were called out because of water flow activation.

“The mechanism that triggers us to come out is the same mechanism as if there was a fire in the building and the sprinkler head activated, it’s a water activation,” he said.

Several businesses across the county are under a fire watch because their sprinklers burst.

“The building owner has to initiate a fire sprinkler contractor to come out and make the repairs, and then the fire marshal’s office follows up to make sure these buildings have put these systems back in service,” Toler said.

He says contractors are working hard to get the systems back online, but there are just a few in the county, so it may take some time.

