Deputies seize dozens of guns, $30K worth of marijuana from grandmother's house

    By: Chris Jose

    A 62-year-old grandmother is accused of trafficking drugs out of her home in a Cobb County neighborhood. 

    Deputies found 13.5 pounds of marijuana worth $30,000 at Patricia Darling's home in Powder Springs. Investigators say they also seized dozens of assault rifles, shotguns and hand guns. 

    Channel 2 Cobb Bureau Chief Chris Jose spoke to neighbors, who were all were surprised Darling did this under the radar. 

    "I’ve known her for a long time. For the past 7 years. I always thought she was a nice woman," neighbor Mariah Houchin said. 

    Neighbors weren't the only ones shocked. What the grandmother's friends had to say about the arrest, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

