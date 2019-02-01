Deputies seize dozens of guns, $30K worth of marijuana from grandmother's house

A 62-year-old grandmother is accused of trafficking drugs out of her home in a Cobb County neighborhood.
Deputies found 13.5 pounds of marijuana worth $30,000 at Patricia Darling's home in Powder Springs. Investigators say they also seized dozens of assault rifles, shotguns and hand guns.
Channel 2 Cobb Bureau Chief Chris Jose spoke to neighbors, who were all were surprised Darling did this under the radar.
"I’ve known her for a long time. For the past 7 years. I always thought she was a nice woman," neighbor Mariah Houchin said.
Neighbors weren't the only ones shocked. What the grandmother's friends had to say about the arrest, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
A grandmother with an arsenal of guns is accused of trafficking drugs- worth tens of thousands- in her Powder Springs home. I found out she allegedly operated the drug ring near children. Live at 5:45. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/WJMP0Tauey— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) February 1, 2019
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man swindled people out of nearly $1M in Super Bowl scam then disappeared, police say
- Tragic details emerge about 6-year-old's drowning in DeKalb County
- High school cheerleading team suspended for 'inappropriate' behavior
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}