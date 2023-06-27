Crash involving 5 vehicles shuts down lanes of I-75

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A five-vehicle accident on Interstate 75 southbound is causing long delays heading into town.

The three right lanes on I-75 are blocked and traffic is moving very slowly in the left lane.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras show delays backing up for miles to where I-75 merges with I-575.

Marietta police said they responded to the crash and all of the injuries were not life-threatening.

