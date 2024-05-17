Storms possible Friday afternoon with potential for more strong storms ahead this weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. — We’re tracking rain showers in north Georgia Friday morning with the chance of storms across the area Friday afternoon.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said the severe weather risk increases overnight and into Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Much cooler today with highs mainly in the low 70s

An isolated storm possible late today south

Severe weather risk goes up overnight and especially into tomorrow as a warm front lifts north

Rain with embedded isolated strong and severe storms possible: damaging wind gusts, hail (brief tornado risk should stay to our south)

A few lingering showers Sunday

Drier and warmer early next week

