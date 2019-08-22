  • Crash has I-285NB nearly shut down near Paces Ferry

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A crash has shut down several lanes of Interstate 285 NB near Paces Ferry Road in Cobb County. 

    Cobb County police say the crash involved several cars. 

    Video from DOT cameras showed about a dozen police cruisers at the scene of the wreck and traffic moving only along one lane of the interstate.

    Police said there are possible serious injuries related to the crash but did not say how many people or cars were involved.

    Channel 2's Tom Regan is headed to the scene for LIVE updates starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

