Crash has I-285NB nearly shut down near Paces Ferry

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A crash has shut down several lanes of Interstate 285 NB near Paces Ferry Road in Cobb County.
Cobb County police say the crash involved several cars.
Video from DOT cameras showed about a dozen police cruisers at the scene of the wreck and traffic moving only along one lane of the interstate.
GRIDLOCK ALERT remains in Cobb Co.: Serious Crash on I-285/nb (inner loop) at Paces Ferry Rd. (exit 18) leaves only the left lane open Tough delays leaving I-20 Also, delays on I-285/wb and I-75/sb Please avoid https://t.co/RuPa64SzPC #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/wooiD27T09— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) August 22, 2019
Police said there are possible serious injuries related to the crash but did not say how many people or cars were involved.
Channel 2's Tom Regan is headed to the scene for LIVE updates starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
