Convicted sex offenders found living near daycare, community pool in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two sex offenders are accused of living too close to a place where children gather.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Demetrius Houston and Christopher Kaufmann, who are both sex offenders.

“A couple of sex offenders were found to be living near a daycare, in and one near a pool. Both sex offenders were taken into custody for violation of the rules,” Maj. Steven Gaynor said.

According to court documents, Houston registered an address that investigators say was too close to a daycare.

The Sheriff’s office gave Houston three days to provide an address that is in compliance with the rules, but investigators accuse Houston of failing to do so.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Sex Offender Unit told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell it’s cracking down on offenders who violate the rules.

Newell obtained a number of arrest warrants issued to offenders who were in violation out-of-county in the month of April.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We took three warrants for rule violations, and we served 7 out-of-county violation warrants,” Gaynor said.

There are 458 registered sex offenders in Cobb County.

“We have an additional 88 sex offenders who are in jail or prison and 28 sex offenders who have disappeared. Basically, they have absconded, so we don’t know where they are and we are trying to track them down,” Gaynor said.

Gaynor told Newell that the state requires the sheriff’s office to conduct an annual check, but he said the Cobb County Sheriff’s Sex Offender Unit tries to conduct four a year.

“We investigate the address or location they are giving us, we look on the maps. We study the maps surrounding to make sure they aren’t in violation. We check the sex offender registry to see if they are properly registered. Our four investigators will go out there, verify that location actually sees them on site, and check the area to make sure there’s nothing we missed as far as a daycare, a playground, or a pool,” Gaynor said.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office app has a tool that can locate where a registered sex offender lives.

“To the citizens of Cobb County, if you ever have a question or a tip about a sex offender, you can always go to our email COBBSOR@Cobbsheriff.org,” Gaynor said.

©2025 Cox Media Group