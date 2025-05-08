Conference helping to bring mental health awareness to metro Atlanta first responders

MARIETTA, Ga. — A conference that started on Thursday in Cobb County hopes to bring mental health awareness to first responders.

The First Responder Conferences, a two-day event, had more than 150 first responders from dozens of agencies in attendance and was hosted by Marietta police at the Hilton Convention Center.

From police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers, anyone who works in public safety, they’re difficult professions that deal with trauma daily.

“As an officer, there are different things that trigger us, not all under the same umbrella,” Canton Police Ofc. Mary Reynolds told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach.

A retired officer, Shawn Thomas, founded First Responder Conferences.

Dealing with mental health and wellness around the country and not only connecting, but connecting them to resources for everything from PTSD, depression, addiction, to suicide prevention.

“We want to make sure they’re aware of who’s out there to help, and it’s not one size fits all,” Thomas said.

This includes spouses and family members.

Donna Georgiana lost her son, Mitchell, in 2021. The Smyrna police officer was just 23 years old when he took his own life.

“We had no inclination that Mitchell was struggling with anything. We had nothing,” Georgiana said.

Now, the organization has created “Gotcha Covered Blankets” to have blankets in patrol cars to give out, like her son would do.

Ofc. Mitchell Georgiana had been on thousands of serious and traumatic calls in the months before his death.

“Even if we had known, it’s not to say things would have been different, but at least we need to equip families more, and our officer we got to let them know it’s okay to talk,” Donna Georgiana said.

Retired Cobb County police captain Chris Michael responded to that call. He’s now connected to the charity. He and therapy dog Nadia now work helping law enforcement agencies and officers open up.

He says the conference is vital in pushing passed the traditional silence.

“Coming into a room like this, you realize that you’re not alone. You start hearing the stories from other people, and think they’re telling your own personal story,” Michael said.

The conference is also a chance for networking among law enforcement and first responders. It will wrap up on Friday.

