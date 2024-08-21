College football team to wear helmet sticker in memory of Cobb player who suddenly died

FURMAN, S.C. — Furman’s football helmets this season will include a decal in memory of the late Paladins defensive lineman Bryce Stanfield.

Furman coach Clay Hendrix announced the “Stanfield Strong” logo Monday in honor of the player, who died on Feb. 9, two days after he collapsed while working out at the school’s stadium.

Furman announced two weeks later that Stanfield’s cause of death was a pulmonary embolism that was not related to football.

Stanfield, who was 21 and from Acworth, Georgia, played in 34 games in three seasons. He had 49 career tackles and seven sacks.

Along with the logo in Stanfield’s honor, the helmets also have American flag and Southern Conference decals.

Furman, the defending Southern Conference champion starts its season at No. 7 Mississippi on Aug. 31.

