Cobb substitute teacher fired for allegedly calling students ‘devils'

The Cobb County School District has fired a substitute teacher after the educator allegedly referred to students as “devils.”
Awtrey Middle School administrators found a note allegedly written by the substitute that composed a list of students who were classified as “angels” and “devils,” Cobb school district spokeswoman Nan Kiel said.
Kiel said the system “wants to make sure it is clear” that the note didn’t exclusively place black students in one column and white students in the other.
TRENDING STORIES:
“The district doesn’t tolerate any adult we employ making comments which are disrespectful in any way,” she said.
Kiel said administrators at the Kennesaw school became aware of the alleged note “sometime this week” and they took action immediately.
Kiel said she did not know how long the substitute teacher was employed with the school district.
This story was written by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}