Cobb police hope higher reward will help solve county’s only unsolved murder

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are hoping a higher Crime Stoppers reward will help them solve a murder case.

In 2024, father and youth football coach Curtis Coleman was gunned down after he was flagged down for help.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke to Cobb County police detectives, who said they hope a higher reward amount will lead to an arrest in the county’s only current unsolved homicide case.

It’s the third time Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta has increased the reward for information about Coleman’s death.

The father of two and coach was known to stop and help people by the side of the road, but on March 21, 2024, police told Channel 2 Action News it cost him his life.

According to officers, the people who flagged Coleman down that day had ill intentions.

His girlfriend is still searching for justice.

“I would give my last to find out who did this to bring justice to Curtis,” Chanel Wynn said. “He truly did not deserve this.”

Now police are searching for new leads and hoping the community can help.

“We’re just really hoping that somebody out there will recognize the persons we are looking for to speak and will come forward,” Det. Gregory Hardage, with the Cobb County Police Department, said.

The department is looking for two people seen in security camera footage from the Cumberland Mall food court.

The video was captured about an hour or more before Coleman’s murder.

Police said the same people were also seen earlier in the day on a bus.

Crimestoppers of Greater Atlanta has increased the reward for anyone who has information leading to an arrest in the case.

“From what I’ve been told, I think this is one of the first times they’ve had a $10,000 reward in quite some time,” Hardage said.

The reward was announced at the multi-jurisdictional Crime Stoppers meeting in Kennesaw on Thursday morning.

“We need law enforcement, we need business support and we need citizens that will help us with the Crime Stoppers,” Tom Watson, chair of the Crime Stoppers Committee, told Channel 2 Action News.

Watson said that was what the organization needs to expand through north Georgia.

Anyone with information about Coleman’s death is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.

