Police release new surveillance video of people of interest tied to Cobb man’s killing

ATLANTA — Over the last few years, police have solved every homicide in Cobb County -- except one.

Now, detectives are releasing never-before-seen video of two persons of interest in the shooting of a Good Samaritan.

Chanel Wynn says her life partner Curtis Coleman - father of their two sons now 11 and 12 - often stopped to help people by the side of the road.

On March 21, 2024, he was apparently flagged down or approached by one or two men he thought needed help and it led to his murder.

Now, Wynn hopes someone will respond to a reward from Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta and help Cobb police find his killer or killers.

“I would give my last to find out who did this to bring justice to Curtis. He truly did not deserve this,’ Wynn said. “Not a day goes by that I don’t relive this moment. This, like horror, that became our reality.”

Cobb police homicide Detective Greg Hardage said investigators want the public’s help identifying two persons of interest in the Coleman murder seen on surveillance video at Cumberland Mall’s food court, maybe an hour or more before Coleman’s killing.

Hardage told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that two persons of interest were also seen earlier in the day on a bus, and he would like people to note the tattoos on or near the hands of one of them.

“They’re not charged with a crime, but you would like help identifying them?” Winne asked Hardage.

“Yes, that’s correct,” Hardage said.

“If they don’t come to you, eventually you’ll go to them? Winne asked.

“Yes,” Hardage said.

The detective said he wants to know if the two persons of interest are the same two men witnesses say had been trying to flag down cars outside a gas station the evening of March 21 last year,, for whom Coleman may have gone into the store to make a purchase.

Hardage said he wants to know if they are the same two men with whom Coleman had an interaction after he got in his car and one or both opened fire on him.

The detective said Coleman had just done a good deed before he went to the store, dropping a co-worker off at an extended stay motel.

“That’s just the kind of kind warm person he was,” Hardage said.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta director Sgt. Travis Williams said Coleman’s murder is the first case showcased for a Crime Stoppers reward since the Crime Stoppers board increased the standard reward in all cases on Wednesday.

“This is the first time we’ll be increasing our standard reward from up to $2,000 to up to $5,000,” Williams said. “You’ll receive a passcode, collect your cash and it’s all anonymous.”

Wynn said Coleman was heavily involved in the lives of his sons, even coaching their football team.

“My kids won’t be the first or the last to be raised in a single parent home, but he was truly a father that was there for his kids,” Wynn said. “The person that I’m used to going to bed with and waking up with in the morning, and getting my day started and my kids’ day started, is no longer here for no reason.”

Anyone who recognizes the men or has information about Coleman’s death, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

