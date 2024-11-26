Cobb mom arrested after 10-month-old daughter nearly drowns in bathtub

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County mother is in jail and accused of causing her child to nearly drown in a bathtub after she left her 10-month-old twins alone.

Court documents reveal the mother told police she left her children alone in the bathtub while she was cleaning a room down the hall.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say the child’s face was underwater and her skin was purple when her mother walked back into the bathroom after another child alerted her that something was wrong.

The child was unresponsive but first responders were able to help the girl and take her to the hospital. Police say she is alive.

The incident occurred on October 25, but police arrested the mother, Tierra Perkins, in November.

Neighbors shared a video with Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that shows SWAT teams surrounding a home and telling the person inside to come out.

TRENDING STORIES:

In the video, you can see a woman walk out of the home. Neighbors say they saw police walk several others out of the home.

“I was trying to ask the police, ‘What’s going on over there?’ because it was full of police officers,” said neighbor Katrina Kolade.

Perkins was charged with cruelty to children in 2022 after police say she left her other kids home alone. The Cobb County District Attorney dropped the charges citing insufficient evidence.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group