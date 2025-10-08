Cobb middle school offering free food, clothes, more to students in need

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County middle school principal is addressing a critical need in his school community by providing a food pantry, clothing, and furniture to students and their families.

The initiative, led by Principal Dean Yoder, supports 30% of the Pearson Middle School student population by offering essential items like food, clothes and shoes.

“The need has not subsided in this area,” Principal Yoder told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

Beyond the classrooms, Pearson Middle School has dedicated two rooms to operate like a real grocery store, where students and their families can shop for free food and produce each month.

The Pearson Fresh Market serves 100 students and their families, providing them with new and used clothes, diapers, bedding, toys and more.

“How do you focus on academics and you’re lacking food, clothes?” asked school counselor Rayniece Meadows.

The school has a partnership with Woodstock Furniture and Mattress Outlet, receiving between eight and 12 mattresses monthly to support families in need.

Recently, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office donated boxes of brand-new shoes.

“We believe in giving back, we believe in helping those who need it,” said David Jones, Chief of Staff at the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.

School social worker Lourdes Garcia noted improvements in school attendance and behavior when students’ basic needs are met.

“Just providing a new pair of shoes, clothing, food, we can see a shift in the student’s mind and just even behavior,” Garcia said.

The program is also supported by partnerships with organizations like MUST Ministries and Gracepointe Marietta.

©2025 Cox Media Group