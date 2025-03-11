Cobb man jumped out of moving car, leaving children in the backseat

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man in Cobb County is accused of jumping out of a moving car to get away from officers during a traffic stop.

But three young children were still in the backseat when Sanchetz Jones hopped out of the driver’s seat.

Police told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that the children’s mother, who was in the passenger seat, was able to jump into the driver’s seat and put the car in park.

Officers tried to pull Jones over on Canton Road. But when they did, he sped off.

“[He] took off from the officers, fleeing down side roads at higher rates of speed purposely trying to avoid pulling over for the officer,” said Officer Aaron Wilson with the Cobb County Police Department.

According to the warrant, Jones was accused of driving in the wrong lane for a while.

“Once the suspect decided he was no longer going to be successful fleeing in a vehicle, he slow rolled it and jumped out the vehicle before he ever put it in park and took off running,” Wilson said.

As officers got out to chase Jones, they noticed he wasn’t alone in the car.

“[The officer] heard what sounded like a child scream. He looked over into the car and saw three young children in the backseat,” Wilson said. “He cared more about evading law enforcement than the care of the children.”

Newell found several mugshots and warrants from prior arrests in Cobb County.

When police searched Jones’ car, they found fentanyl in the console.

He’s currently being held in the Cobb County Detention Center on drug possession and tampering charges.

