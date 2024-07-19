Cobb homeowner paid waste removal company to take her trash, but they didn’t for several weeks

ACWORTH, Ga. — A Cobb County homeowner says she is fed up and has hired a new company to pick up her garbage after her previous company neglected to pick up her trash for weeks.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke to the woman who said trash piled up for weeks outside her Acworth home.

Waste Connections of Georgia formerly known as American Disposal Services is supposed to get rid of trash for customers.

“I had multiple weeks had trash piled up at the end of the road. it’s overflowing everywhere,” Kaile Epps said.

She told Channel 2 Action News they had to pick up trash the previous company left outside her home, for several weeks.

Epps is with a new trash removal company now.

“I noticed there were several other people that were having exactly the same issue,” Epps said.

Newell learned she’s not the only customer experiencing problems.

Google Reviews revealed similar complaints and pictures of overflowing trash from customers, with numerous one-star reviews.

Waste Connections of Georgia responded to many of the reviews with an apology and a promise to correct the problem.

“I ended up calling another company. they were able to get me trash cans the next day,” “Within 48 hours it was completely cleaned up.”

Newell reached out to Waste Connections of Georgia but never received a response.

