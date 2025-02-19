2 drive-by shootings have Cobb County family living in fear

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County house is riddled with bullets after two drive-by shootings just weeks apart. But luckily, no one was hurt.

The family, who we are not identifying, told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that they are afraid to sleep in their own beds.

From the ceiling to mirrors to a mattress, Newell found more than 20 bullet holes in the house.

One of those bullets hit just feet away from a sleeping 15-year-old girl.

“I was sleeping for school the next morning. I woke up with the first two loud bangs. I threw myself off my bed and I went completely numb in my legs. I had to drag my body with my arms to the door to open the door,” she said.

Newell walked through her bedroom on Wednesday and found at least three bullet holes.

Other bullets passed the couch where a mom and daughter were sitting.

“She threw me on the floor and she dragged me to the room where my dad was,” she said.

The family says they are afraid their home will be targeted again after two shootings in just three weeks.

The alleged shooter, Philandro Lee, is an ex-boyfriend of one of the siblings who live in the home. Lee is now in custody.

“I’m feeling scared to stay in my own house and I’m scared they are going to come back,” on the of the victims said. “The peace and, like, the calmness over the house is gone.”

