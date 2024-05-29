Cobb high school student selected for prestigious Navy flight academy

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A North Cobb High School student was selected for a prestigious Navy academy for this summer.

Alexis Holmes was one of 28 students nationwide selected to attend the Navy Summer Flight Academy.

Holmes, who attends North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, will head to Delaware this summer to complete an eight week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy aviation program at Delaware State University.

“The goal of the scholarship program is to inspire and expose exceptional young talent from communities across the nation to a career path in Naval Aviation,” says Tamara Graham, Deputy Directory, CNAF Flight Academy Program Manager. “Alexis Holmes has demonstrated incredible potential, and the Navy is honored to play a part in her personal and professional journey.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

During her summer program, Holmes will receive a minimum of 32 hours of classroom aviation academics and at least 40 hours of flight training. Additionally, she will need to complete 17 hours of solo flights.

Holmes is one of 28 students in the program which was created to increase exposure to the Navy. The cost of the program is $28,000 but offered at zero cost to the student, according to a news release.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

City of Atlanta could start enforcing parking on its own

©2024 Cox Media Group