Cobb elementary school teacher, coach being investigated for sex crime against a minor

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An elementary school teacher who also coaches at a high school in Cobb County is under investigation for a crime against a minor that happened off-campus.

According to a warrant obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Mareno Smith is accused of sexually assaulting an underage relative.

Smith is a teacher at an elementary school in East Cobb and an assistant football coach at Allatoona High School.

School district officials say that while they investigate, Smith is not allowed on any school campuses.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke to parents on Wednesday who say Smith should not be allowed to keep his job.

“When you send your kids to school, you shouldn’t have to worry about things like that, unfortunately,” parent Shandeira Pygum said.

The district says he won’t return to school during the investigation. Human resources with the school district is also conducting an investigation.

“They should do wellness checks, like where their mind is at. They should do that with every teacher,” Pygum suggested.

A statement from the school district in response to the allegations says in part,

“Over the weekend, the District became aware of the arrest of an employee and these disturbing allegations. We are aware of the alleged personal, off-campus activity and have confirmed it is not connected to any school activities or programs.”

Smith remains in the Cobb County Jail without bond.

