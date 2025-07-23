Cobb Dept. of Emergency Communications builds new space for 911 operators to reset, recharge

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Department of Emergency Communications is prioritizing mental health for 911 operators.

“We were able to create this space and pick out pieces that we knew would mean a lot to our team,” Desmond Harris, Communication Relations Coordinator, said.

The Wellness Lounge, which has been months in the making, is officially open for a real need.

“Our public safety professionals in Cobb County work very hard, so it’s important to have spaces like this where they can go and get away from tough calls they are handling,” Harris told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

The lounge is filled with sights of nature, privacy chairs, and so much more to support the mental health and wellbeing of 911 operators.

“We have mindfulness wellness cards. People can read through the cards and kind of get a positive boost of energy. Sometimes you’ll find one person over here, sometimes you’ll find three people over here,” Harris said.

Two quiet rooms that 911 operators have already been using are currently under renovation.

It’s all part of a wellness initiative that includes a number of resources for 911 operators.

“We’re doing so much to make sure our team members are good, to make sure they continue showing up. This space would not be possible without the support of the Public Safety Foundation, they fundraised on our behalf, and they helped us get this done,” Harris said.

