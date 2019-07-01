Cobb County's first African-American female district attorney sworn in

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - History is being made today in Cobb County.
Cobb County’s first African-American female district attorney is being sworn in today.
Governor Brian Kemp appointed Chief Magistrate Judge Joyette Holmes to the position.
The oath and reception started at 10 a.m. at the Cobb Superior Courthouse on Haynes Street in Marietta.
Holmes, a former prosecutor and defense lawyer, says her number one priority is public safety.
From taking on gangs and drug rings, to better balancing which defendants deserve a second chance rather than prison, Homes said she takes every decision she makes seriously.
