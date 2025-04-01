Cobb County students help residents with tax filing ‘drive thru’ at Osborne High

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It’s tax season and that means some people are in a bit of a hurry to get their filings done before the deadline.

For taxpayer Glenn Clark, hurry was the name of the game, but that doesn’t mean it had to be taxing.

To get his taxes prepared, he went to the “drive-thru.”

At Osborne High School in Marietta, there’s a way to get your federal and state income taxes prepared and filed free of charge.

“It helps the community,” Clark told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen. “For people who can’t really afford to have their taxes done.”

Accounting students at the school know how to run the numbers, dot ever “I” and cross every “T” so they can provide an important service for those who an’t afford to pay one of the “big companies” that do this type of work.

“It costs money to go there, this place is free,” Brian Wyms, accounting student, said. “We have families of four coming, some people have been coming for years. It’s good. I’m glad that I’m helping people.”

The program at Osborne High School is part of the federal Internal Revenue Service’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, or VITA.

Students at Osborne High School have been doing the program for years, and some of them even make it their career.

“Five to 10% say ‘oh, this is really fun! I’d like to do this for the rest of my life!’” Katy Hunt, an accounting instructor, told Channel 2 Action News.

Clark said he’s been bringing his W-2 forms to Osborne for the last 20 tax seasons, and has never been audited.

“No problems at all, not one,” Clark said.

Petersen learned that Osborne’s accounting students have prepared more than 4,000 tax returns over the last 22 years.

The tax day deadline is April 15.

