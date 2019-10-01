Cobb County shuts down Sterigenics indefinitely

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County officials announced Tuesday afternoon that they were shutting down a medical sterilization company under fire for releasing potentially cancer-causing chemicals into the air.
The move comes a day after Sterigenics announced that it was closing its suburban Chicago plant.
The Cobb County, Georgia, plant has been shut down since around Labor Day weekend to install emissions reduction equipment. But a request for construction permitting revealed the occupancy permitting status was outdated, according to Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr.
#Breaking:Cobb officials shut down Sterigenics facility indefinitely. Says it will forward upgraded fire and safety requirements from 3rd party at Sterigenics' cost. Comes after revelation Sterigenics operates under the wrong occupancy status for decades. Official letter:@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/MwQJGr5cXs— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) October 1, 2019
The Cobb County fire marshal stepped in, as county leaders moved to keep the facility shut down until it can meet higher safety and fire code standards.
The plant has been under scrutiny for an unreported leak and employee accident, litigation led by a state lawmaker and threats to sue over property values and health risks.
