Smyrna to host town hall on cancer-causing toxin emissions from medical plant

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Smyrna is hosting a town hall to address cancer-causing toxins in the air after an explosive report revealed a local medical sterilization plant was releasing the chemicals.
Sterigenics officials told lawmakers they will install technology to reduce toxic emissions after the report sparked backlash last week. The Sterigenics plant off Atlanta Road is one of two plants highlighted in a recent WebMD investigation by reporters Brenda Goodman and Andy Miller.
The town hall is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday.
“How do we make sure that what they commit to is actually what’s being done? That comes in the way of independent testing." Rep @erickallen on one issue Smyrna residents, lawmakers want to address w Sterigenics plant re: carcinogenic emissions. Flyer is for tonight's mtg @wsbtv 5 pic.twitter.com/yGdMxxxfR5— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) July 30, 2019
Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Nicole Carr talked to one of the state's EPA leaders ahead of the town hall about the issue, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
