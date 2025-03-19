Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol Unit expands

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol Unit has expanded. The unit is covering more ground, to keep communities safe.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol Unit has some of the biggest horses on patrol.

“We are just trying to have a bigger footprint in how we provide services to our community,” Maj. Larry White with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said.

Each horse wears a badge.

“We actually had a whole ceremony where they got sworn in by the sheriff,” stable master Abigail Jordan said.

They patrol parks, trails and big events with large crowds.

“When there is someone lost on the Silver Comet trail we can assist with those. They have been at The Battery and there’s an opportunity for that to expand,” White said.

What started as a unit of two has expanded to seven horses that train every day.

“Their sensory training is probably the most important thing we do here,” Jordan said. “Most of these guys came from a program in Texas.”

Jordan says the horses are a favorite at community events and field trips.

“They are able to bridge the gap and communicate with our students as far as what we do in the sheriff’s office and how we serve them,” White explained.

This unit will soon cover even more ground.

“Expect to see us out a lot more we’ll be out in many of the mall areas,” White said.

The horses are at a stable in Powder Springs, which is all made possible through a partnership the sheriff’s office has with the county’s parks departments.

