GA mom, boyfriend being held without bond after 4-year-old girl dies

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman and her boyfriend remain behind bars after the woman’s daughter died Friday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Monday, Seth Hunter Brown, 26, and Taylor Marie Hughes, 29, both of Lyons appeared separately in front of a judge in connection to the death of Taylor’s 4-year-old daughter, Reese Hughes.

Officials said Brown is Taylor’s boyfriend. The pair is charged with cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated battery, felony murder and malice murder.

No bond was set at the hearings but can be requested once Hughes’ and Brown’s attorneys are assigned.

TRENDING STORIES:

The arrests stem from the investigation that began on March 14. Toombs County deputies responded to a call about an unresponsive child. The caller told dispatch they were on the way to the hospital from their home. Emergency responders met the caller at the Enmarket convenience store at West Liberty Street and South Victory Drive in Lyons.

Paramedics immediately began life-saving measures while headed to Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia, authorities said.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the child was pronounced dead.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

While not much details have been released about how the child died, District Attorney Tripp Fitzner said it’s a heart-wrenching situation.

“I have seen a lot of social media posts about this case. It is a heart-wrenching situation. I lack the words to express the magnitude of this tragedy. Whether you know the families involved or not, it affects us deeply at a visceral level,” Fitzner wrote.

Fitzner will be the lead prosecutor in the case. The investigation is ongoing.





©2025 Cox Media Group