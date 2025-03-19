Georgia’s ‘DOGE’ bill to get full vote in House

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers are one step closer to forcing most state agencies to audit themselves and report back to the General Assembly.

Supporters say it’s necessary to create a more efficient state government.

Critics and advocates, including Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, have called it a Georgia version of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

Democrats grilled Forsyth County Republican state Sen. Greg Dolezal during a House committee about his Red Tape Rollback Act, a bill he said would require state agencies to audit themselves and report on the impact their rules have on small businesses and the economy.

“While this looks to decrease administrative burdens, it only adds more burden to agencies that are often underfunded and understaffed,” State Rep. Michelle Au told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot.

TRENDING STORIES:

But Republicans defended the bill, insisting it was the best way to make sure state government remains efficient by cleaning out old rules and regulations and requiring legislative approval for any rule that has an impact greater than three-million dollars.

“It creates a strong incentive for agencies to demonstrate their value,” State Rep. Charlice Byrd said.

The bill did pass along party lines though the committee did agree to two Democratic changes.

Afterwards, Powder Springs Democrat state. Rep. David Wilkerson liked the changes but still voted against the bill, insisting it will do the opposite of what it’s intended to do.

“Since I’ve been here, my focus has been on making sure we run effective government, and this is the largest expansion of administrative government I’ve seen since I’ve been here,” Wilkerson told Elliot.

Dolezal insists this will remove burdensome rules and regulations on small businesses allowing them to focus on job creation.

He rejects the idea this is just a Georgia version of Elon Musk’s DOGE.

“What this bill does not do is create some agency that is going to go and blow up different areas of government,” Dolezal said.

The bill passed that committee and will now move to the full House for a vote.





©2025 Cox Media Group