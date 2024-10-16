Cobb County Sheriff’s Office to add security robots

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is adding robots it says will revolutionize security at the jail.

Officials say these robots will help them step into the future of law enforcement. The robots will help monitor the perimeter of the jail and and do security rounds in certain parts of the jail.

The robots will be created in partnership with DEKA Research & Development Corporation, which has innovated in robotics.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The robots have 360-degree cameras, night vision, lights, heat detection and more, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office will introduce the robots next week.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group