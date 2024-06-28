Cobb County re-hires goat workers to help with eating overgrown grass

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County has some new workers helping out around the county.
The county government page posted Friday that it has brought back several goats to help eat the overgrown vegetation at the Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center.
This is not the first time the county has called on these goat workers to help out around the county.
Renting goats is common when clearing land from unwanted vegetation, especially during the spring and summer months.
You can see these goats on Friday at 2051 Lower Roswell Road.
