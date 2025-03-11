Cobb County police use drone to find domestic abuse suspect who ran into woods

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police recently used a drone to help Marietta police find a suspect who ran into the woods.

Officers were able to use the drone to find the suspect’s heat signature, allowing officers to locate the man in just minutes.

Police say using the drone was much faster than having to wait or a police helicopter to respond.

The man was suspected of hitting a woman during a domestic dispute.

Police were able to keep the drone directly over the man and shine a spotlight on him, leading officers who were on foot directly to him as he tried to hide.

